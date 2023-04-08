Latitude Advisors LLC Lowers Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $195.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.77. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.