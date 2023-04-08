Latitude Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.1% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.