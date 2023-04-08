Latitude Advisors LLC Takes $397,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,813,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 218,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,648,000 after acquiring an additional 709,696 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,973,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth $12,122,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 96.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 129,773 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $93.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average is $84.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

