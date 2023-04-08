Latitude Advisors LLC Takes $397,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,813,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 218,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,648,000 after acquiring an additional 709,696 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,973,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth $12,122,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 96.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 129,773 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $93.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average is $84.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

