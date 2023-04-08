Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 2.2 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day moving average is $70.65.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $183,397.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,322.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,897 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $746,992.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,372,477.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $183,397.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,322.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.