Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.42

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and traded as low as $15.14. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 19,889 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.0934 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
