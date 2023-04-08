Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.42

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and traded as low as $15.14. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 19,889 shares changing hands.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.0934 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGI. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

