LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $241,107.66

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $241,107.66 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

