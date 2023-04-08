Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $213.70

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.70 and traded as low as $184.16. Li Ning shares last traded at $188.11, with a volume of 2,481 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNNGY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Li Ning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Li Ning in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Li Ning Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.02.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

