Lido DAO (LDO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.14 Billion

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for $2.46 or 0.00008797 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and $2.41 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 866,939,516 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

