Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lincoln National from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Lincoln National from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.64.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

