Linear Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. Linear has a market cap of $149.87 million and $23.79 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Linear has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Linear

Linear’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

