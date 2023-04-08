Lisk Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $158.18 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00004008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $158.18 million and $4.03 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004503 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001115 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001228 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,688,172 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

