Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $490.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $475.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.09. The stock has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

