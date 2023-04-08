Locus Chain (LOCUS) Tops One Day Volume of $603,624.09

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $94.05 million and approximately $603,624.09 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

