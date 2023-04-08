Loom Network (LOOM) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $73.24 million and $11.26 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,132,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

