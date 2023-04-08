MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.96

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.96 and traded as high as C$18.52. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$18.46, with a volume of 345,992 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.75 to C$25.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. CIBC cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Pi Financial raised MAG Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 11.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.79.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

