MagnetGold (MTG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $54,795.91

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $93.88 million and $54,795.91 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

