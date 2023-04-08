Markel (NYSE:MKL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Stock Up 1.6 %

MKL stock opened at $1,318.71 on Tuesday. Markel has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,306.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,274.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

Institutional Trading of Markel

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Markel by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $182,438,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 560.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,295,000 after buying an additional 51,891 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Markel by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,849,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,586,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.