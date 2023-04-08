Markel (NYSE:MKL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.
Markel Stock Up 1.6 %
MKL stock opened at $1,318.71 on Tuesday. Markel has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,306.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,274.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Markel by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $182,438,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 560.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,295,000 after buying an additional 51,891 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Markel by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,849,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,586,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
