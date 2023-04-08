Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.8% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $361.47. 2,357,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

