Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys 14,461 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,461 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,266,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,544. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

