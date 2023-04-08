Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.04.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 41,216,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,734,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $222.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.