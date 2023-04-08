Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $6.53 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,224 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,813. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.16. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

