Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,877,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,695,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.69. The company has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

