Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 240 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.2% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Human Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 131,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 74,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VIG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.45. 1,659,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,650. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

