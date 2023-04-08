Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 92 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,963,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.15. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.34.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

