Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Takes $134,000 Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 264,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

MWA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 943,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Featured Stories

