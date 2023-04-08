McAdam LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

McAdam LLC lowered its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,131 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18,443.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:HYD opened at $51.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average is $51.08.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.