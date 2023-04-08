McAdam LLC Invests $377,000 in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $29,000.
Lucid Group Price Performance
LCID stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Lucid Group Company Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lucid Group (LCID)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.