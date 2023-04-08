McAdam LLC Invests $377,000 in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $29,000.

LCID stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on LCID. Bank of America cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

