McAdam LLC Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

McAdam LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 66,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

NYSE UNP opened at $198.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.01 and its 200 day moving average is $203.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

