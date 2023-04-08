McAdam LLC Takes Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 989.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 70.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.