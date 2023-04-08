McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,015 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.0% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $282.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $284.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.00.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.36.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

