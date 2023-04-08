Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Barclays

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.73.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $21.35.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.32%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.