Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 498.40 ($6.19) and last traded at GBX 498.40 ($6.19). Approximately 701,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,833,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497.60 ($6.18).

Mediclinic International Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 497.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 496.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,166.96 and a beta of 0.43.

About Mediclinic International

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

