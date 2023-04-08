Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.33.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $74.92 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at $66,069,946.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.