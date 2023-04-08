Metahero Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $22.10 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

