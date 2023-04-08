Meter Governance (MTRG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $122,690.54

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $3.18 or 0.00011332 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $54.16 million and approximately $122,690.54 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003546 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000805 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,187,454 coins and its circulating supply is 17,025,701 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

