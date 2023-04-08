M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,946,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,871 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $124,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 106,084 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2,742.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 532,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after buying an additional 514,047 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Edison International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 133,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Edison International by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $72.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

