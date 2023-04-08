M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.16% of UniFirst worth $41,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 520.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 328.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

UniFirst Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $168.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.22. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $205.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Featured Articles

