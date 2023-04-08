M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 358,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,474 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $110,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $282.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.