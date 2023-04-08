M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Manhattan Associates worth $46,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.5 %

MANH stock opened at $153.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.09. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.63%. The business had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MANH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

