M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 386.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,709,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358,209 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.31% of eBay worth $70,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.57 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Cowen lowered their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

