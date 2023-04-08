M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 9,416 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 0.8% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $158,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,266,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $254.69 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

