M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,231 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Motorola Solutions worth $44,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after acquiring an additional 678,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,318,000 after acquiring an additional 264,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after acquiring an additional 947,497 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $283.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.84 and a 200-day moving average of $256.36. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $286.24.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.67.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.