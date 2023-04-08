M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 388,466 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,603,617 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 388,466 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $61,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Euronav by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EURN opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $322.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.95 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.

Several brokerages have commented on EURN. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

