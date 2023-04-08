Midas (MIDAS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $563.00

Midas (MIDAS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Midas token can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00005011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Midas has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Midas has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $563.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Midas Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Midas

