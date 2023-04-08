Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.38.
About Milestone Scientific
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.