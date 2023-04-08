Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

