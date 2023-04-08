Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYSGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MLYS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO Adam Scott Levy acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 350,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,976. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CFO Adam Scott Levy purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,976. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,867,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,875,664. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,568,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,100,000.

NASDAQ MLYS opened at $13.56 on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.54.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

