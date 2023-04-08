Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.99 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $6.99 million and $1.27 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mirror Protocol is a decentralized platform for creating and trading synthetic assets that track the price of real-world assets. It was created by a team of developers led by Do Kwon, the CEO of Terraform Labs. Mirror Protocol is primarily used for trading synthetic assets on its platform, allowing users to gain exposure to real-world assets without actually owning them. The platform also allows users to participate in governance and liquidity provision by staking MIR tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

