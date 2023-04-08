Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA downgraded shares of Mirvac Group to a sell rating and set a $2.16 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Mirvac Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRVGF opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Mirvac Group has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

