Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.79

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.79 and traded as low as $11.86. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 85,033 shares.

Mitsubishi Estate Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

