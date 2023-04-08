Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.89 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $158.31 or 0.00564459 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and approximately $66.73 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,045.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00322710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00073133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.61 or 0.00444322 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003556 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,263,115 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

